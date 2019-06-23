PM Imran’s son Suleman Khan watches Pak-SA match at Lord’s

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son Suleman Khan reached Lord’s stadium on Sunday to watch Pakistan cricket team play against South Africa in their key World Cup match.

Suleman Khan was standing with a group of people and shied away from responding to any questions.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, and Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani were also present at the Lord’s stadium to watch the match.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the critical must-win match of their World Cup campaign.

Pakistan currently sit on the ninth position on the points table, with three points after winning only one game out of their five games. Pakistan have made two changes to their side with Haris Sohail and Shaheen Shah Afridi coming in for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.

Pakistan need to win their match against South Africa to stay alive in the tournament and have a chance of making it to the semi-finals stage. —NNI