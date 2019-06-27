PM Khan takes stern notice of extraordinary price hikes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan Thursday took a stern notice of rising inflation in the country.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern over extra ordinary price hikes on basic commodities and goods of daily use.

PM Khan ordered prompt action on the situation by issuing directives to the provincial chief secretaries along with orders to the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad to take immediate action over the conundrum. He also gave orders to launch a systematic special campaign against the unusual price hike phenomenon.

Issued directives entailed strict implementation of laws and proper regulation along with ensuring service delivery.

An official statement from the Prime Minister’s office on the matter read that ensuring relief to the general public was the prime responsibility of the field officials.

Meanwhile, the Utility Stores in Pakistan today have increased the price of sugar and over 50 brands of general use items. The utility stores have raised Rs.3 on per kilogram of sugar, from existing Rs. 69 per kilogram to 72 rupees, according to the report.

According to a report, the prices of more than 50 brands of shampoo, soaps, and creams have been increased by up to 20 rupees at utility stores. The price of a 50-milliliter jar of a beauty cream has been increased by 10 rupees, from Rs. 217 to 227 rupees, the report said.

Various brands’ soaps prices go up by one to two rupee. A 400 ml bottle of shampoo has been hiked by 20 rupees than its previous price, from Rs. 374 to 394 rupees, according to the report.

While the price of 200 ml bottle of shampoo has been fixed 10 rupees more then the earlier rate, the report said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan is a state-owned enterprise that operates chain stores across the country to provide basic commodities to the general public at prices lower than the open market because the government subsidizes them. —NNI