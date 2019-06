PM, MNAs from Balochistan National Party discuss political situation

Members of National Assembly belonging to Balochistan National Party called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Wednesday) and discussed political situation.

Those who called on the prime minister included: Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Professor Shahnaz Baloch and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan, Adviser on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab and Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and discussed political situation.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.—RadioPakistan