ISLAMABAD: A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday discussed the budget for the next fiscal year.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the revenue and expenditures.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar, Special Assistant Sania Nishtar and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.