PM takes notice of Zartaj Gul’s letter to NACTA

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed minister of state for climate change Zartaj Gul Wazeer to withdraw her letter sent National Counter Terrorism Department (NACTA) for appointment of her sister.

I a tweet message special assistant to PM, Naeem-ul-Haq said that PM directed Zartaj Gul to withdraw her letter.

The PM has directed that Zartaj Gul shud withdraw her letter written to NACTA regarding the appointment of her sister. This was against the ethics of PTI which has always opposed nepotism. No one in the PTI govt is can promote their relatives/friends by using their positions. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 2, 2019

Naeem-ul-Haq further said that Zartaj Gul wrote the letter to NACTA for her sister’s appointment which against PTI ethics.

He also said that PTI always opposed nepotism.