PM to give another ministry to MQM-P

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and law minister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, another ministry will be given to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The statement said that a financial package will be given to the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad.

PM Imran Khan lauded the positive role of MQM-P in the democratic process and development of the country.

PM Imran Khan has given the two leaders the task of laying out the procedure of implementing the decision on new ministry.