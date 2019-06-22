PML-N clearly divided into two factions: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Saturday’s press conference of Maryam Nawaz proved that PML-N has been divided into two factions, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president has rejected the ‘Charter of Economy’ of his uncle Shehbaz Sharif which shows that there are clear rifts within the party.

“Today a convicted woman did press conference which gained popularity through Qatari letter,” she added.

She said Maryam Nawaz has termed the ‘charter of the economy’, proposed by PML-N president as a joke which a big shame is for the whole PML-N.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted for doing money laundering and for hiding assets.

She further said all those who have looted national exchequer will be held accountable as a ‘day of accountability’ finally arrived.

She said PM Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a trader country, adding that Emir of Qatar will announce investment package for Pakistan. —INP