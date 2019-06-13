PM’s post budget speech was based on threats, abuses: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday has reacted to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s post budget speech saying that all of it is based on threats and abuses.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former PM said that Imran Khan had directed to form commission for the investigation of loans. We are ready to appear before the commission for interrogation as we are not afraid of inquiries, he asserted.

Abbasi said, “I think that this current PM doesn’t know that every single penny of loan money is mentioned in the record.”

While shedding light on the development plans constructed during PML-N’s tenure, the leader said that Tarbela 4, Jhelum-Neelum project and several electricity projects were completed under the supervision of Nawaz Sharif who was PM at that time.

War against terrorism was also courageously fought, he continued.

Shahid Khaqan expressed that debts will increase to Rs10 trillion if current government runs for two more years. “Additional taxes will result cutbacks in businesses”, he added.

PML-N leader further said that unemployment in the country will only increase, not decrease according to PM’s new budget. Inflation will be increased by a margin of 12pc, he continued.

While talking about the previous tenure, he said that Rs9 trillion were allocated to the provinces whereas Rs1 trillion was paid as the interest. “We ask PM Khan and his ministers to upload his tax return file on the internet,” he asserted.

While responding to PM Khan’s speech, Abbasi asserted that PM Khan claimed not to spare anyone while he delivered his speech at midnight. Neither any president nor any PM has ever addressed at 12am before. “If he wanted to address to nation then he should have done that in the broad daylight. I even dare him to speak in the Assembly”, he added.

Shahid Khaqan said that PM Khan is running the government; all the ministries, agencies and departments for which he has no concern. Shahid Khaqan also reacting to a minister’s claim about arresting him said that he is not afraid of getting arrested.

“We have made sacrifices for democracy in Musharraf’s era and we will do it again”, Abbasi vowed.—NNI