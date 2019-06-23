President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Emir of Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was conferred upon Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civil award of the country, at an impressive investiture ceremony held at President House in Islamabad on Sunday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi bestowed him the award.

Earlier, a delegation-level meeting was held between President Dr. Arif Alvi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Upon arrival at the President House, the Qatari Emir was accorded a warm welcome where President Dr. Arif Alvi personally received the distinguished guest at the main entrance.

Two children clad in traditional dress presented bouquet of flowers to the distinguished guest.

The ceremony was attended by members of Qatari delegation, federal ministers, MNAs, and high civilian and military officials.

The President will also host a luncheon in honor of the distinguished guest.