President arrives in Gilgit-Baltistan to attend eco-tourism conference

GILGIT: President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Gilgit on Saturday for a week-long official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

After his arrival, Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman received President Arif Alvi at the Gilgit Airport.

The president will attend the concluding ceremony of the three-day international conference on mountaineering, eco-tourism and hospitality in Hunza.

President Alvi will also be the chief guest of the closing ceremony of Tour-de Khunjerab Cycle Race on Sunday (June 30). —INP