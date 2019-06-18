President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Chinese Commander

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan’s strong resolve to take the bilateral relations with China to new heights in all fields.

He said this while talking to Chinese Commander of People’s Liberation Army Ground Force General Han Weiguo who called on hime in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Highlighting Pakistan-China friendship, an important cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, the President said Defence and economic relations between the two counties are vital for maintaining peace and stability in region.

He underlined the need to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

The President also said that Pakistan deeply values China’s support on issues of its national security and territorial integrity including Kashmir.

He re-assured that Pakistan strongly adheres to the “One China Policy”.

The President expressed satisfaction over progress of all ongoing projects initiated under CPEC and underscored that the safety and security of Chinese nationals is Pakistan’s top priority.

Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on General Han Weiguo.