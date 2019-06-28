Previous Govts misused country’s treasury like credit card: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says previous governments misused the country’s treasury like credit card.
Talking to media persons in Islamabad, she said that now the incumbent government is repaying the due amount of the credit card, which was confiscated after heavy purchases.
Dr Ashiq Awan said exactly the same had happened to national economy and Imran Khan had been paying for lavish spending of previous regimes.
She said that “We have to repay the loans taken by previous governments.”