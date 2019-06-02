Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a historic speech at OIC: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Fridous Ashiq Awan says Prime Minister Imran Khan has delivered a historic speech at OIC.

In a tweet today [Sunday], she said the Prime Minister denoted true feelings of Muslim Uma and presented a way forward to highlight the real identity of Islam.

Firdous Awan said Imran Khan has made it clear that political struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination should not be branded as act of terrorism.

Imran Khan also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for a two-state solution of the Palestine issue.

He stressed on Muslim world to focus on Science and technology to revive Muslim glory.