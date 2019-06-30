Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Pakistan this autumn

LONDON: Today, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan. The trip, which is being carried out at the request of the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place in the autumn.

It will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to the Pakistan. Previously, the Queen visited in 1961 and 1997, and Princess Diana traveled there on a solo trip in 1991.

