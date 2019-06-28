PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program 2019

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) recognized and acknowledged the achievements, resilience and commitment of high performing employees through its FUEL Future Leaders Program at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by the company’s top management, along with participants who travelled from various regions, to mark and celebrate the graduation of the program’s second batch as well as to welcome the new batch.

Launched in 2013 as PTCL’s flagship leadership program, FUEL Program harnesses and develops the top talent in the company to prepare them for leadership challenges of tomorrow. The program entails a two- year challenging comprehensive journey encompassing various experiential learning & development opportunities.

The focus of the program is to nurture the top performing talent within PTCL, enabling them to take on leadership roles. Equipped with knowledge and skills, high performing employees take on leadership roles to enhance the business and contribute to the overall success of PTCL.

On the occasion, Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “We at PTCL are proud of the young and burgeoning talent who have successfully graduated from FUEL Program this year. I am impressed to see the leadership emerging from various parts of PTCL in Pakistan. The future of our country rests on empowering our youth to take on challenges ahead.

PTCL will continue to invest in capacity building of its employees as they are the most important assets in our company. My message to the youth is to pursue their dreams with zeal and fervor and continue to move forward in their professional careers with commitment and dedication.”

PTCL focuses on the professional development of its employees and undertakes many initiatives to support them to become future leaders.