PTI files disqualification reference against Faryal Talpur

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a disqualification reference against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur in Sindh Assembly.

According to sources, a disqualification application was filed by PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj.

The application moved by PTI MPA Arsalan Taj states that PPP MPA Faryal Talpur has not declared her three properties in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), requesting the Speaker Sindh Assembly to action against the lawmaker under the article 62 (f) of the constitution of Pakistan.

The application further reads that Faryal Talpur has not declared her three residents, one in Larkana and two in Shahdadkot during the filing of nomination papers in ECP.

It must be noted that Faryal Talpur was elected from PS-10 Larkana.—INP