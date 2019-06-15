PTI to establish separate provincial level organization for South Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will establish a separate provincial level organization for South Punjab.

This was decided in a meeting between Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

They discussed at length the important issues relating to re-organization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Overall political situation of the country also came under discussion during the meeting.

Prime Minister directed the Chief Organizer PTI to give organizational responsibilities to hardworking and faithful party workers.

In a statement, the Chief Organizer PTI said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is fully active to provide political and administrative rights to people of South Punjab.

He said this organization of PTI will extend the agenda of welfare of the people of South Punjab.