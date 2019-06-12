Punjab, Sindh budgets for financial year 2019-20 to be presented on Friday

Minister for Finance Hashim Bakht Jawan will present the budget in the house.

Meanwhile, Sindh budget will also be presented on Friday in the Sindh Assembly.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah who has also the portfolio of finance will present the budget in Sindh Assembly building.

Meanwhile, the pre-budget meeting of Sindh for next financial year will also be held on the same day at 1100 hours in new Sindh secretariat building in Karachi.