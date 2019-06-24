Qatari Amir’s visit to Pakistan to boost bilateral ties: Dr. Firdous

Talking to news channels, she said the existing close ties between Pakistan and Qatar would transform into a vibrant and strong economic cooperation.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to take steps to enhance the bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

She said the government is taking measures to make the country investor friendly.

To a question, Dr. Firdous said the government is well aware of the opposition’s tactics and no such committee would be constituted in which the corrupt elements would have any role.