Qatari Emir arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit.

The dignitary is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The plane carrying the Emir had flags of both Pakistan and Qatar installed on it, reflecting the importance Qatar gives to its relations with Pakistan.

A high-level delegation, including ministers, is accompanying the Qatari Emir.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was accorded a red carpet reception with Prime Minister Imran Khan personally receiving him warmly at the Nur Khan Airbase.

The distinguished guest was given a 21-gun salute. Two children presented bouquets to the guest.

The Prime Minister introduced members of his cabinet with the guest. They included Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari and others.

The route from Nur Khan Airbase to Red Zone Islamabad is adorned with portraits of visiting guest as well as the flags of both countries. —INP