Qatari letters result in jail terms: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart and former Federal Minister for finance, Asad Umer taking a jibe at the opposition leader’s return to his native country Pakistan after an extended time spent in London said that he is happy to see Shehbaz Sharif among the parliamentarians.

“I hope the opposition leader is feeling fresh after spending time in London,” taunted Umer.

Directing his attention towards the budget, Umer opined that the country had received $7 billion worth of foreign investment out of which $4 billion is by China alone. “I have already informed the government about the loans that China has granted us,” said Umer.

Reverting to the speech by leader of opposition in the parliament and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President, Shehbaz Sharif’s speech made earlier in the national assembly proceedings Umer said: “If the electricity situation in the country was as good as Shehbaz said then why did National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) persisting to raise tariff prices by Rs. 2?”

“I could not understand these cheap power projects the opposition leader speaks of, if the projects were that cheap then why were electricity costs increased?”

Speaking on the high-profile arrests and corruption inquiries against political leaders, Asad said: “submit the money trail for you business deals and transactions with history and proofs like the Prime Minister of Pakistan presented his and walk away untarnished.”

Taking another jibe at PML-N Umer said, “If letters from Qatari Prince’s will be submitted as proofs and money trails then jail would be the only outcome.”—NNI