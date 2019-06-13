Reference against judges a constitutional matter: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the reference against judges is a constitutional matter and it should not be given any political colour by PML (N) leader Maryam Safdar.

In a tweet on Thursday, she said the best way of expressing solidarity with judiciary is to respect its verdicts.

جج صاحبان سے متعلق ریفرنس ایک آئینی مسئلہ ہے۔مریم صفدر آئینی مسئلے کو سیاسی اکھاڑے میں نہ لائیں۔عدلیہ کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی کا بہترین طریقہ عدلیہ کے فیصلوں کا احترام ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 13, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Maryam Safdar should give proof of respecting the judiciary and rule of law and constitution by presenting his absconder brothers and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar before the courts.