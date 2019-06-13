Regional peace linked with stability in South Asia: CJCSC

LAHORE: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat says regional peace linked with maintenance of strategic stability in South Asia.

He was addressing the participants of Naval Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

The CJCSC said that warfare of 21st century had changed and affecting Pakistan’s security situation which was a complex function of internal and external factors.

He highlighted Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.