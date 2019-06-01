Resolution of Kashmir issue according to UN resolution inevitable: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says resolution of Kashmir issue according to the UN resolution is inevitable.

Addressing the 14th OIC Summit in Makkahtul Mukarrammah early this morning, he said Kashmiri people are making political struggle for freedom and they must be given their right to self-determination.

He said labeling the political struggle of Muslims as terrorism is not justified.

The Prime Minister said the atrocities and barbarism against Muslims must end. He said Al Quds should be the capital of Palestine.

Imran Khan said terrorism will have to be separated from Islam as Islam has no relations with this menace. He said no one connected the attacks of Tamil Tigers with religion.

About blasphemy, the Prime Minister said the Western World must understand the sentiments of Muslims. He said the west must also be informed about the pain the Muslims feel over blasphemy of the Holy Prophet.