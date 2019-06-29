Rs5b allocated for promotion of tourism in KP

PESHAWAR: For promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has allocated five billion rupees.

This was stated by a spokesman of provincial tourism department while talking to media persons in Peshawar on Saturday.

He said that out of the total among allocated for promotion of tourism sector, 3.7 billion rupees would be spent on developing tourists’ resorts.

Similarly, one hundred million rupees will be spent on establishing tourism police, he added.

The spokesman further stated that the step would help in boosting the socio-economic condition of the province. —INP