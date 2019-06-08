Saboor Aly welcomes Ahad Raza Mir to family in a heartfelt message

This eid was a double celebration for Sajal Ali and her family as the actress got engaged to Ahad Raza Mir.
This news left their fans amazed and everyone congratulated the newly engaged couple.
Sajal’s sister Saboor who is also an actress took to her instagram account and penned a heartfelt message, welcoming Ahad Raza Mir to her family.
Life is unfair & it dawned on me when I lost my mother. I was left with 2 siblings who became my everything. And one of those is @sajalaly who became my elder brother, sister & mother so many times. For someone as strong as her, as loving her, I couldn’t have been happier when @ahadrazamir came in her life. Yes! It certainly was a match made in heaven. From day one till date, I have enjoyed their faith in me, their care & their love. Now I want to wish them my utmost blessings, love & wishes. Allah aap donon ko har buri nazar say bachaye. And most importantly “Ahad BHAI, welcome to the family” 😁
-by Aghna Noor