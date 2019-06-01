Sarfaraz Ahmed reflects on World Cup opener

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, while penciling his perspective on the World Cup opener against the West Indies, has expressed optimism and confidence that his side will bounce back in the tournament.

“I know our fans will be disappointed with the manner in which we played in our World Cup opener against the West Indies. We are hurt too as no one wants to lose a World Cup match like that,” Sarfaraz wrote in an exclusive column at www.pcb.com.pk, adding: “All those who have played this great game will vouch the pain the players undergo following such an ordinary performance.

“Despite the defeat, I am confident that we have the ability to bounce back. We have to back ourselves and not think too much about what happened in the first game.

“That match is gone, we have the type of players who can win the next match for us. Insha’Allah, we will bounce back in the next matches. All matches will be tough, so we need to regroup ourselves and come hard in the next match.

“The format of this tournament is good and it allows every team to bounce back. I will tell the boys not to think too much of what has happened. It’s gone, we have to move forward with a resolve that we can do better than this.”

Sarfaraz’s complete column can be downloaded for editorial use by clicking here. Please credit PCB.—NNI