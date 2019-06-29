Saudi team due in Pakistan tomorrow to initiate Road to Makkah project

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad of all stakeholders to review arrangements made for Pakistani Hujjaj before the start of hajj flight operation on Thursday.

The meeting was briefed about various arrangements in place at all airports and the facilities being extended to Hujjaj.

Secretary Religious Affairs updated the meeting on the Road to Makkah project. He said a sixty one member Saudi team is visiting Pakistan on Sunday for 60 days stay to initiate Road to Makkah project from Islamabad airport during Hajj Operation, 2019.