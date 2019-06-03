SBP provides Rs. 360 billion fresh notes to masses

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), through 16 field offices of its subsidiary SBP-Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC), provided fresh banknotes of various denominations aggregating to Rs. 360 billion, including Rs. 61 billion of Rs.100 and below denominations, via cash counters of banks and SMS service (8877) to general public during Ramazan.

Out of Rs.61 billion, Rs. 54 billion were issued through the SMS service which was available in 142 cities through more than 1,700 commercial bank branches and 16 field offices of SBP BSC. The service catered to more than 3 million people before Eid-ul-Fitr.

State Bank has also issued a sufficient quantity of fresh notes of higher denominations to banks for smooth ATM operations during the Eid Holidays. In this regard, special teams of SBP and SBP BSC officials shall inspect and monitor the working of ATMs across Pakistan to ensure uninterrupted availability of cash to the general public during the Eid holidays.—NNI