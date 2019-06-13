Sea storm Vayu intensifies in Arabian Sea, converted into tropical cyclone

Met office also issued heat-wave alert in the costal line areas of Sindh including Karachi.

Talking to Radio Pakistan Karachi correspondent today, the spokesman of met office said the storm is 540 kilometers away from Karachi in south east and no area of the country’s coastline is under threat with the sea storm.

He said that scattered heavy rain is expected with dust thunderstorm in three districts of Sindh, Tharparkar, Badin and Thatta from today’s evening to next three days.

Replying about the question of Karachi’s weather, the spokesman said that Karachi is in the gripped of strong heat and it will continue till Sunday.

He added that 40 to 42 degree centigrade is expected today while dust storm is also expected this evening in the city.

The sea breezes will also remain suspended till Sunday which can lead to heat-wave like conditions in next three days.