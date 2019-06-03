Second Hajj balloting for additional quota to be held today

Second Hajj balloting for an additional quota under government scheme will be held in Islamabad today.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan’s Correspondent Muhammad Akram Khan, Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddiqi said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had announced 16,000 additional Hajj quota for Pakistan on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said earlier, Pakistan’s quota was 1,84,210, which has now been enhanced to 200,000 this year.

The Spokesperson said 40 percent of the additional quota will be allocated to private Hajj operators, while rest of the quota will be distributed under government scheme for which balloting will be held today.

He said intending pilgrims, who remained unsuccessful in the first phase will be eligible for balloting. He said even those who have withdrawn their money from banks will get another chance of being selected.

Imran Siddiqi said successful applicants will be informed through SMS and those who have withdrawn their Hajj dues will be given time to redeposit the amount.