Senate begins discussion on budget 2019-20

Initiating the debate, Senator Abdul Qayyum said this budget lacks any positive initiative to boost economy and provide relief to the common people.

He proposed focus should be made on growth, agriculture, industry, services sector, and control expenditure to strengthen economy.

He said revenue collection should be enhanced and leakages should be checked.

He said the opposition will cooperate with the government in issues pertaining to national security, economic prosperity and people’s welfare.

Sherry Rehman said in the seesion that it is the biggest deficit budget in country’s history. She said the present government has increased the burden of debt on the country. She said the entire country will take to streets when people will face difficulties in paying their utility bills as a result of anti-poor budget. She termed the budget as IMF dictated document.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said a common man is already paying numerous taxes and now additional burden of levies will make his life miserable.

She said the government has failed to make any remarkable progress in the education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI has been ruling for the last over five years.

Noman Wazir said targeted subsidies have been provided to the poor and rich people have been taxed to collect revenue.

He said that a subsidy of 210 billion rupees has been provided to electricity consumers using less than 300 units.

He said the government will welcome constructive criticism and good suggestions from the opposition to strengthen economy and for the welfare of common people.

The House has been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 4:30 p.m.