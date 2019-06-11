Sending Zardari, Nawaz to jail was ‘electoral promise’: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that sending former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to jail was ‘electoral promise’ made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the time of General Elections 2018.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that leaders of those who carried out embezzlement of billions in 10 years have been put behind the bars. The next phase should be of recovering looted money from them, he added.

The minister demanded the corrupt elements to return country’s money that has been transferred abroad.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered himself to a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto were present on the occasion. The NAB team did not arrest Faryal Talpur though.

Asif Zardari was taken to NAB office in Rawalpindi where he was shifted to cell no 2.

Small scuffles erupted between police and supporters of Zardari outside his residence in Islamabad as he was taken into custody.—INP