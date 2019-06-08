Seven people killed in two separate road accidents

Seven persons were killed and eight others injured in two separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Nowshera on Saturday.
Four people were killed and seven others received burnt injuries when a passenger van caught fire due to gas leakage on national high in Sahiwal.
In another, accident three persons of a same family were killed and another injured when their car fell into a deep ravine in Akbarpura area of district Nowshera on Peshawar Islamabad motorway today.
The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.