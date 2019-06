KARACHI: Shawal moon has been sighted, Eidul Fitr to be observed with religious zeal and zest on Wednesday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting led by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman was held in Karachi while the meetings of other zonal committees were held in the major cities to collect testimonies.

The announcement was made by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman after testimonies were received from different parts of the country.