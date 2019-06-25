SHC grants bail to Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail to the former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon in a case related to Rs5.76 billion corruption.

The court had reserved its verdict in the previous hearing in a bail plea filed by Memon.

During today’s hearing, the court ordered Memon to submit Rs5 million as surety bond and ordered that his name be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

On October 2017, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Memon after the SHC rejected his bail.