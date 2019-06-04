Shehbaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on June 8 from London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on June 8.

Shehbaz Sharif spent seven weeks in London for medical treatment. According to sources, all his tests are now complete and Shehbaz Sharif has been given clearance by his doctors to travel.

The PML-N president upon arrival in Pakistan will meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and mother. He will also hold a meeting with PML-N leaders on the situation in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in the Ashiana Housing case on October 5, 2018, and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. Sharif’s name was also removed from the exit control list.

The PML-N president left for London in April to visit his grandchildren and to undergo a medical check-up, following which doctors advised him not to travel.—INP