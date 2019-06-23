Sindh schools to reopen on July 1

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has denied rumors of an extension in the summer break for government schools.

Education department spokesperson Saeed Memon confirmed that the new school year will begin on July 1.

The summer break was from May 1 to June 30, he said, adding that the new school year begins July 1.

He denied rumours of an extension. During a January 2 steering committee meeting, the education department decided the whole year’s schedule and as per that, the school year will begin on July 1. —NNI