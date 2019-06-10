South Africa v West Indies World Cup match rained off

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: The World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies was abandoned on Monday after persistent heavy rain in Southampton, with both sides earning a point each.

Earlier, West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell reduced Faf du Plessis’s team to 29 for two before rain stopped play.

“Very disappointing, but you can’t control the weather. We didn’t get close to a game,” Du Plessis said.

The West Indies are back in Southampton on Friday to play England and skipper Jason Holder hopes all-rounder Andre Russell will be fit to face the hosts after missing Monday’s game with a knee injury.

“We are hoping he pulls up alright. I guess it is a blessing this game is over and we can look forward to the game against England,” Holder said.

South Africa, desperately needing a win after defeats in their first three matches of the tournament in England and Wales, lost the toss and were put in to bat under threatening skies.

They were quickly in trouble, with Hashim Amla edging Cottrell to Chris Gayle at slip for just six, sparking the bowler’s trademark celebration featuring a short march and salute.

That brought Aiden Markram to the wicket but he had only made five when he tickled a Cottrell delivery down the legside and wicketkeeper Shai Hope completed the catch to leave South Africa in deep trouble at 28-2 in the seventh over.

In the following over, delivered by Oshane Thomas, rain stopped play and the covers came on.

The West Indies are fifth in the World Cup table with three points after three matches, while South Africa are second from bottom after four games, leaving their hopes of making the semi-finals hanging by a thread.

South Africa face Afghanistan at Cardiff on Saturday and Du Plessis admitted his team were in need of a morale-boosting win against the minnows.

“Everyone should be fit for the next game. We are in a bad position but it’s our own fault,” he said.

“We haven’t played our best cricket so far and we need a solid performance to get the team’s confidence up.”—AFP