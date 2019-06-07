Successful pilgrims of 2nd Hajj balloting asked to deposit dues by June 14

Those who fail to deposit their dues by due date can lose their berth for the Hajj travel.

More than seven thousand three hundred intending pilgrims have succeeded in getting chance to perform Hajj in the second balloting under the government hajj scheme.

Meanwhile according to authentic sources, the ministry would soon return the hefty amount saved from accommodation, catering and other expenditures to Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims. This amount is being returned without compromising on the standards.

This year two hundred thousand Pakistanis would perform Hajj including one hundred seventeen thousand through Government Scheme and eighty three thousand through private scheme.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would resume countrywide Hajj training programmes for intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme from second week of the current month.

According to the schedule, the training programmes would continue till departure of the intending pilgrims for Hajj.

The training would be imparted with the help of modules, charts, maps, sketches, lectures and television to enable the intending pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).