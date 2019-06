YouTube sensation, Lilly Singh looks radiant as she celebrates her first pride month.

She opened up about being bisexual in an instagram post in February

She took to her instagram and wrote, “Female Coloured Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same.”

-by Aghna Noor