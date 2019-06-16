Home / SCI-TECH / Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc

Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc

alto.jpg

Masafumi Harano Managing Director Pakistan Suzuki motors Co. LTD, Aamir Shafi Executive Marketing officer Pakistan Suzuki Motors Co, LTD. Shujji Oishi global Auto Mobile marking officer Pakistan Suzuki Motors Co, LTD, Kazushi Uchiyama Chief Engineer-New Auto Pakistan Suzuki motors Co, LTD introduce the new Alto 660 cc. INP Photo