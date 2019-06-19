Two Commodores of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD: Two Commodores of Pakistan Navy including Muhammad Saeed and Abdul Samad have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saeed got commission in Pakistan Navy in 1988. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University, Islamabad and has also done professional courses from United Kingdom & France.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major appointments include Manager Submarine Construction, General Manager (Platform Design) & Deputy Chief Manager (Tech) at Maritime Technologies Complex and Deputy Managing Director Submarines at PN Dockyard.

The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Director General Naval Research & Development Institute and Managing Director Platform Design House at Karachi. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Abdul Samad got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University, Islamabad and has also qualified professional training from Germany.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer Pakistan Navy Submarine, Director Submarine Training Centre and Commander Submarine Squadron. His major Staff appointments include Fleet Submarine Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff & Deputy Chief Project Director at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Rear Admiral Abdul Samad has also served as Naval & Air Attache of Pakistan in Berlin, Germany.

The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).—INP