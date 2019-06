Two FC personnel embraced martyrdom in an attack of terrorists in Harnai area of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, both were on patrolling duty when they were fired upon.

The martyred soldiers are Sepoy Yar Muhammad and Sepoy Mehtab Khan. Twenty three year old Sepoy Yar Muhammad belonged to Kuch area of District Sibi in Balochistan while 19 year old Sepoy Mehtab Khan was from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.