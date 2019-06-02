Two policemen martyred, 3 injured in encounter with dacoits

SHIKARPUR: Two policemen have been martyred and three others injured in an encounter with suspected bandits in Shah Belo area of Shikarpur.

According to the details Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Murtaza Meerani and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Zulfiqar Panhor were martyred.

A huge contingent of police launched an operation against outlaws in Shah Belo, a Kacha area.

According to the police armoured vehicles and 200 police officials were taking part in the police operation.

The hiding places of dacoits are being razed to the ground, police said, adding that houses in the area are being searched as well.