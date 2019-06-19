UK decides to increase export volume with Pakistan

LONDON: British Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt has said that his country has decided to increase export volume with Pakistan from existing four hundred million to one billion pounds to strengthen bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries.

Talking to media alongside Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in London today, he said relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom are spread over decades and we renewed these ties today.

The British Secretary of State said he has discussed with his Pakistani counterpart about restoration of direct flights of British Airways from Islamabad to London, which is a good omen for both the countries.

Jeremy Hunt said he held constructive discussions with his Pakistani counterpart regarding bilateral trade, cooperation on international issues, joint strategy to resolve regional tension, and eradication of poverty.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said views were exchanged on important matters, including various international issues and Afghan peace process. He said he informed his British counterpart about steps taken by the PTI government post Pulwama attack.

He said detailed discussion was held on eradication of corruption, money laundering, choking of terrorists’ financial resources, and steps taken in light of Financial Action Task Force requirement. He said current level of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries does not explore their full potential, which needs to be enhanced. He said there are ample opportunities to enhance investment and bilateral trade.