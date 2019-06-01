Vidya balan shared a video and it went viral for all the right reasons.

Vidya balan addresses a sensitive issue in her latest video.

The 40 year old actress posted a video in which she is seen highlighting the most sensitive issue; body shamming. We often make mockery comments on people and body shame them without even thinking that it can have a terrible affect on them.

The actress said, “Don’t make jokes on someone’s size, colour. Everyone is different…that’s why everyone is special.”

The video is an initiative of her radio show, “Dhun badal ke toh dekho”

The actor broke down while talking about the issue.

She herself has been body shammed. She said, In my early days, even before I entered the film industry, people said various discouraging things about me, they called me ‘moti‘ and I faced body shaming. It really affects our confidence. Physical fitness shouldn’t be achieving an unrealistic goal to look in a certain way and thinking that is beautiful.”

-by Aghna Noor