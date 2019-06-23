Visit of Qatari Emir to further strengthen ties: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed optimism that the visit of Qatari Emir to Pakistan will further strengthen and promote fraternal ties between the two countries in various fields.

In a tweet, she said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination for investment and tourism under the leadership of Imran Khan.

She said Prime Minister is making efforts to make Pakistan an investor friendly country.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted that in past family interests were preferred in relations with Qatar than national interest.

She said now close and pleasant ties between Pakistan and Qatar would transform into a strong and vibrant economic cooperation.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister said agreements between the two countries in various sectors will further expand the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.