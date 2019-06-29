Wants peaceful resolution of all disputes in Middle East: Saudi Naval Chief

KARACHI: Naval Chief of Saudi Arabia Vice-admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily has said that his country thinks Pakistan as a source of strength and stability in the region while the Middle East has been passing through a difficult time.

Saudi Naval Chief Vice-admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily participated as a Chief Guest in 111 midshipmen and 20th short service commission course at Pakistan Naval Academy Manora, Karachi.

Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbassi welcomed the honorable guest from Saudi Arabia as he reached the PNA, Manoora.

As per Pakistan Navy spokesman as many as 77 midshipmen and 98 short service commission cadets which included 25 women cadets were passed out.

Two cadets from Bahrain, seven from Qatar and three midshipmen from Saudi Arabia were also included in the Passed out cadets, while midshipmen Talha Masood got an honorary sword.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, Saudi Naval Chief Vice-admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Alghufeeli addressing the gathering said that Pakistan is the closest friend of Saudi Arabia adding that the Middle East has been passing through a difficult time of the history.

He said that Saudi Arabia wants a peaceful resolution of all the disputes in the Middle East adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia striving for international stability and peace while Pakistan rendered uncountable sacrifices for sake of peace on internal and external fronts.

According to Naval spokesperson, the Saudi Naval chief also got initial training in Pakistan Naval Academy while the Chief Guest congratulated all passed out cadets.—INP