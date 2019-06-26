We need to bring changes in laws: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda has said there is a need for implementation of laws to wipe out the elements involved in plundering national money.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we need to bring changes in laws so that anyone found involved in corrupt practices can face severe punishment without delay.

The Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is taking action against all corrupt persons irrespective of party affiliation or groups.

Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to ensure equal justice, health and education system for all.

He said the opposition does not have much capacity to launch a movement against the government as they themselves have been divided in different groups.